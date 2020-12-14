Police closing in on Otago Uni threat-maker, 'highly likely' they've told others of their offending

University of Otago. Photo / NZHistory

Police are making progress in their investigation into threats made to Otago University graduation ceremonies - and say it's "highly likely" the person responsible would have bragged to others.



But they will not be drawn on the specific details of the threat and if any specific people or groups within the university community were targeted.

More than 3000 students have had their graduation ceremonies cancelled after a threat of violence was received.

While police will not elaborate, it is understood the threats related to a bombing and a shooting.

As a result, the university has postponed all four of this week's graduation ceremonies and parades.

At this stage no arrest has been made but Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the investigation was moving forward.

"While our investigation team continues to make progress, this is a complex and technically challenging inquiry," he said in a statement.



"The team has been putting in some long hours but are buoyed by both the understanding and resilience shown by the community."



Basham said police would have an ongoing and "increased presence" at the university campus in coming days.



"It is highly likely that the person or people responsible for the threat have told others about their involvement," he said.



"We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward."

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

If you know who made the threat or have information that could help police locate the offender, please call the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number

201208/6592.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.