Police chasing 'dangerous' man after firearms incident near Greymouth

11 May, 2021 12:55 AM 2 minutes to read

An armed police officer (left) in Waitati this afternoon. Photo / Craig Baxter

An armed offenders squad callout in Waitati came after police were warned a dangerous man could be heading to the township north of Dunedin following a firearms incident on the West Coast.

The armed offenders squad was leaving the scene at Waitati just after 1pm after failing to find a person of interest. The cordon was being lifted.

Police earlier told the Greymouth Star they were hunting for George Tweedy, 59, after a firearms incident near Greymouth. They warned he could be heading for Waitati and said he was dangerous and should not be approached.

A police spokesperson said they could not say whether the AOS callout was linked to a manhunt happening in Cromwell.

Armed police earlier cordoned off the entrance to Waitati, near Waitati School.

A witness said there were about nine armed police officers going door-to-door visiting houses in Harvey St.

They have also been seen searching Blueskin Nurseries, which is also on Harvey St and was blocked off at both ends, they said.

Police dog units are also at the scene.

Police earlier told the Greymouth Star they had launched a manhunt after an early morning firearms incident in Blaketown.

They have appealed for sightings of 59-year-old George Tweedy with a warning that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is wanted in relation to family harm and firearm offences.

Tweedy was last seen at 2 o'clock this morning in Blaketown wearing a black hoody and green cargo pants.

An armed police guard remains on site at Reid Street, and at least three patrol cars are at a property.

Police said Tweedy may be driving a white 2007 Ford Mondeo stationwagon, registration EDU719, and was possibly heading to Waitati in Dunedin, or the Murchison and Reefton areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111 or anonymously on the Crimestoppers line 800 555 111.