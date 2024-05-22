Police chase in Hauraki Gulf: Officers board boat, find undersize crayfish

Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police chased after a boat in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf and hopped on board after a member of the public tipped them off to divers taking undersize crayfish and more than fishing quotas allow.

Sergeant Peter Comer, of the Auckland maritime unit, said the Great Barrier Police were told of three vessels off the coast of the island with divers in the water about 11am on Saturday.

The police maritime unit responded, and the police launch Deodar III motored to the area.

When Deodar III approached the three vessels, the largest of them began steaming away, Comer said.

The maritime unit intercepted the 8.8-metre vessel a short time later, flashing its lights and sirens.

When officers boarded and searched the vessel they found 21 packhorse crayfish. Some of these crayfish were undersized, Comer said.

Police confiscated the undersized crayfish and threw them back into the sea.

Police inspected the other two vessels. Comer said those vessels had an appropriate number of crayfish and they were all the correct size.

Police found 45 crayfish in total. Fishing rules for the Auckland and Kermedec areas specified that “no person may take or possess more than 6 rock lobster [including packhorse crayfish]”.

Comer said inquiries into this incident would be ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said the maritime unit wanted to remind the public officers would be following up with them if they did break fisheries laws.

“Police are continuing to work with our partner agencies to ensure we are all working together to keep New Zealand fisheries sustainable for the future,” Comer said.

Comer also thanked the member of the public who called police and tipped them off to the three vessels.

Comer said: “If the public sees anything of concern or if you suspect poaching, please call 0800 POACHER.

“You can also contact Police via 111 if something is happening now or on 105 if it is after the fact.”



