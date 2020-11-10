Police chase car for 45km on Auckland motorway after road rage incident

A police chase was sparked in Auckland this morning after a road rage incident in Albany. Image / Google

Police chased a vehicle for 45km in rush-hour Auckland traffic this morning after a road rage incident in Albany.

The situation escalated after one of the drivers involved showed what appeared to be a firearm to the other motorist near Constellation Drive, police said.

The incident happened about 8.30am.

The Eagle helicopter was sent to the scene and monitored the vehicle as it travelled south on Auckland's Northern and Southern motorways.

"Police officers spiked the vehicle after it exited the motorway at Takanini," a police statement said.

"The vehicle was searched and no firearm was located."

Police said the driver was spoken to.

"(The man) admitted being involved in a road rage incident. However, at this stage, it's believed another object in his hand was mistaken for a firearm by the member of the public."

Police did not say whether any charges were laid as a result. Inquiries are, however, ongoing.