The pensioner’s family say they are stunned the retired mechanic and grandfather, described as a “gentle soul”, has been charged by police and plan to defend the matter in court.

It’s understood lawyers are now working pro bono on the elderly man’s defence and trying to have his charge withdrawn.

“The terrible events that unfolded on that Sunday afternoon have left us all deeply mortified,” a family statement says.

“We never imagined something like this could happen to an honest family man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“Our father has worked hard his whole life, kept his record clean, and helped and supported the community. He’s earned the right to enjoy a peaceful retirement.”

The pensioner claims he was set upon by the CEO after an alleged road rage incident on the Northern Motorway, and that he was repeatedly punched about the head and body before falling to the ground where he was allegedly kicked or stomped.

A doctor’s report noted suspected concussion, muscular injuries and a “large hematoma”, along with bruises and scrapes.

Some of the injuries to a 74-year-old man after an alleged road rage incident at Silverdale on August 11.

The man’s family said his physical and mental well-being had suffered immensely since the incident.

He was now unable to enjoy his favourite activities, like gardening, going to the gym and playing with his grandchildren.

Relatives were “baffled” at how a man of their father’s age and character could be caught up in a physical altercation with the much younger CEO and company director.

“The family is horrified that such an incident could occur, and they find it utterly outrageous that he has been charged.”

They felt the CEO should take responsibility for his alleged actions and seek help for anger issues, instead of “trying to cover his tracks like a spoiled child”.

The 74-year-old said he was punched "left and right to the head".

The family also believed the CEO’s charges should be upgraded to reflect the extent of the pensioner’s injuries.

However, the CEO told the Herald the pensioner was the one at fault.

“I was assaulted by this gentleman,” he alleged.

Speaking yesterday, he thanked the Herald for offering him the chance to give his version of events, but declined to comment after speaking to his lawyer.

“I’ve not been involved in this sort of situation before and I’m seeking some guidance.

“As much as I wish to comment, the matter is currently before the courts, therefore I am not in a position to make any comment at this time.”

He earlier said, “there’s the possibility that I suffered injuries” but would not elaborate while the incident remained under police investigation.

Minor collision followed ‘tailgating’ incident on Northern Motorway

The pensioner told police he was attacked on the roadside at Highgate Parkway after being “tailgated” by the businessman’s luxury 2019 supercar.

In a written statement to police, the pensioner said he was driving home north on SH1 when he noticed the sports car “up my bum” in the right-hand lane, trying to overtake.

The man claimed the sports car then cut to his left-hand side, with the driver waving and gesticulating.

“Me thinking, ‘What a clown’, I did give him the one finger salute,” the man wrote.

Next, the sports car allegedly pulled in front of the elderly man’s Kia and slowed to about 60km/h, the pensioner claimed.

He then felt a “bump” as the two vehicles collided before he exited the motorway at Millwater, followed by the sports car.

The injured man's family say his activities have been curtailed since the incident.

The man said he pulled over and walked towards the sports car saying, “You are so wrong” when the driver allegedly “charged at me” and “started to punch me left and right blows to the head”.

The sports car driver allegedly pulled the older man’s sweatshirt over his head and threw him to the ground “where he continued to rain down blows on my head and body”, the statement alleges.

“Stunned and disorientated”, the man got to his feet and “staggered around”.

He recalls saying, “You smashed my effing glasses” before the sports car driver allegedly launched a second attack.

“He once again threw me to the ground ... hitting me and I think some kicks or stomping.

“When it stopped I was completely disorientated and when I tried to get to my feet my left leg would not support me and I was staggering and close to passing out.”

Police launch investigation into ‘alleged assault’

Police earlier told the Herald they were investigating an “alleged assault” about 3.30pm in Silverdale on August 11.

“Police received a report of two vehicles involved in a minor collision, which resulted in both drivers pulling over and exiting their vehicles.

“An altercation has occurred between occupants of both vehicles.”

The drivers both left the scene but one later visited a medical centre with moderate injuries.

In a statement this week, police confirmed both men had now been charged with fighting in a public place, and the CEO also faced a charge of dangerous driving.

They will each make their first appearance in North Shore District Court later this month.

