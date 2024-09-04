A North Shore pensioner suffered suspected concussion, bruises and scrapes in an alleged road rage attack on the Northern Motorway.
A Ponsonby CEO embroiled in an alleged road rage incident involving a hearing- and sight-impaired pensioner and high-performance European sports car has been charged with criminal offending and is set to appear in court.
But his alleged victim – a 74-year-old man who suffered suspected concussion, scrapes, bruising and a likely torn hamstring – has also been charged and now faces the justice system alongside the wealthy businessman 38 years his junior.
Both men face one count of fighting in a public place over the August 11 incident at Silverdale. The CEO, who is 36, has also been charged with dangerous driving involving a $430,000 luxury supercar.
“Our father has worked hard his whole life, kept his record clean, and helped and supported the community. He’s earned the right to enjoy a peaceful retirement.”
The pensioner claims he was set upon by the CEO after an alleged road rage incident on the Northern Motorway, and that he was repeatedly punched about the head and body before falling to the ground where he was allegedly kicked or stomped.
A doctor’s report noted suspected concussion, muscular injuries and a “large hematoma”, along with bruises and scrapes.
The man’s family said his physical and mental well-being had suffered immensely since the incident.
He was now unable to enjoy his favourite activities, like gardening, going to the gym and playing with his grandchildren.
Relatives were “baffled” at how a man of their father’s age and character could be caught up in a physical altercation with the much younger CEO and company director.
“The family is horrified that such an incident could occur, and they find it utterly outrageous that he has been charged.”
They felt the CEO should take responsibility for his alleged actions and seek help for anger issues, instead of “trying to cover his tracks like a spoiled child”.
The family also believed the CEO’s charges should be upgraded to reflect the extent of the pensioner’s injuries.
However, the CEO told the Herald the pensioner was the one at fault.