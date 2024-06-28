Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Concussion: Could Billy Guyton’s legacy lead to rugby changing forever?

Neil Reid
By
7 mins to read

The popularity of New Zealand’s national game is increasingly facing a foe with potential life-changing impacts; concussion.

Studies have shown direct links between head injuries in contact sports such as rugby - the sport severe brain ailments in later life. And that science is now seeing sports bosses and player welfare groups look at ways of keeping rugby players of all sizes, ages and levels safer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport