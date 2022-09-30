Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 25-year-old man is set to appear in Auckland District Court today on six charges of arson.

A police spokesperson said one person had been arrested after a series of arson incidents in Mount Albert overnight.

Police and Fire Service staff attended several reports of objects such as tyres and bins on fire.

The fires were contained, and there were no reports of injuries.

"A 25-year-old male was located in the vicinity and subsequently arrested," the spokesperson said.

"He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on six charges of arson."

Police are looking into a link between these incidents, and similar arsons in the area earlier this month.