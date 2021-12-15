Police car stolen in crash aftermath on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest

A police car was stolen in the crash aftermath.

A man who had been tasered and pepper-sprayed by police still managed to steal a patrol car in the aftermath of a crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The police car was stolen after officers were called to a crash on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest. Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

A third person involved in the crash became aggressive with St John Ambulance staff and tried to leave the scene.

Police then attempted to restrain the man but he was able to break free, get into a police car and flee, heading towards Murupara.

Rotorua area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said despite being tasered and pepper-sprayed the man was able to take off in a police car towards Murupara.

Taikato said the details were yet to be determined but it was understood the police car was damaged in a crash near McKee Rd.

The man did not suffer any serious injuries and was taken into custody.

He is now likely to face a number of charges, police said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances went to the scene. One person with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries were taken to Rotorua Hospital.