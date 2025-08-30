Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Best of the Nine Questions

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Dame Lisa Carrington says she admires many Kiwis, but one stands out above the rest for her. Photo / Ben Dickens

Dame Lisa Carrington says she admires many Kiwis, but one stands out above the rest for her. Photo / Ben Dickens

Thanks to the 13 notable and noteworthy Kiwis who responded with answers for our Nine Questions column as part of this year’s Great New Zealand Road Trip. They all came up with articulate, well-considered replies. Here’s a selection. You can read the full columns on our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save