Rachel Smalley: I wish people knew that our country is still a place of quiet greatness. Right now, New Zealand feels tired, scruffy and fractured. We’re caught up in a vortex of division, blame and fearmongering. We need to look up, remember who we are, and start walking in the same direction. I miss who we were.

Rob Waddell: It’s not that bad! Hamilton gets a pretty bad rap and tends to be the butt of a few jokes. I drove past a Tui beer ad in Hawke’s Bay many years ago that said “let’s go to Hamilton for New Year’s – Yeah, right”. But we really like living here. It’s close to a number of fun lakes and beaches, heaps of space, great schools for the kids, awesome for sport, nice people, and there’s a lot to do if you’re looking for some weekend adventures. Also, it’s the home of the Chiefs – Go the Chiefs.

3. What are your passions?

Stephen Rainbow: In recent years, music has become very important to me, particularly choral and sacred music, which has become a source of great consolation during the most challenging times I’ve faced. I also love my Mustang!

Toni Street: I’m passionate about my family, and making sure everyone is living their best lives. I try and be involved in whatever they’re doing as much as I can, even when sometimes it feels overwhelming, because I know how quickly it can pass you by. I’m super passionate about coaching, I coach both Year 8 and Year 6 netball teams, I’m such a believer in the invaluable lessons you get from being in a team environment, it makes you a better human and I love it as their coach that I can help them through that and shape them into better people. I’m also passionate about good food – I’ll shout from the rooftops about a good seafood situation, musical theatre and helping people overcome their fear of public speaking.

4. Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Dame Lisa Carrington: I admire many Kiwis, but Yvette Williams stands out for me. As the first New Zealand woman to win an Olympic gold medal, she was a true pioneer for women’s sport in this country. Her achievements have inspired so many of us to strive for excellence.

Rob Lemoto: We’ve had (and have) some prominent and impressive New Zealanders but if I’m completely honest, top of any list for me will always be my dad. What he did for us growing up certainly wasn’t easy, at one point working two jobs just to feed and clothe us, but despite that, he was always present, supportive and an amazing role model.

5. What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Lisa Carrington: I’m not sure there’s such a thing as perfect happiness – but for me, happiness is about accepting things as they are and being present in the moment.

Cecilia Robinson: Right now, being in the midst of the everyday juggle of a demanding career and raising three kids. Happiness isn’t about getting what you want, it’s about wanting what you have. And for me, my happiest place is Onetangi beach on Waiheke, that’s my turangawaewae.

6. What is your greatest fear?

Toni Street: My kids dying before I do. That, and getting trapped in a small space – I have terrible claustrophobia.

Rachel Smalley: The untimely death of someone I love.

7. What is it that you most dislike?

Naomi Arnold: Worms. I deeply appreciate gardening and compost but I can’t even look at a worm without feeling sick. I had to step over a soaked, giant one on the track to Te Matawai Hut in the Tararua Ranges, and it was a terrible moment.

Ben O’Keeffe: I’m normally pretty relaxed and not much flusters me, but I do dislike it when people are rude to one another, especially online when people choose to be negative towards one another. I have copped my fair share of it and I see a lot of it still happening to younger people. I hope we can get past this in the future.

Richard Chambers: When people overcomplicate things. It really drives me nuts. That saying “there is beauty in simplicity” is spot on.

8. What is on your bucket list?

Mike McRoberts: I’d love to walk Te Araroa one day – the full length of Aotearoa. It feels like the kind of journey where the whenua teaches you something if you’re open to it.

Sarah Hirini: I’m fortunate in my career to have ticked off a lot of different things and travelled the world. I’d love to backpack through Machu Picchu and see one of the seventh wonders of the world.

9. What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

Sir John Key: I’m optimistic, NZ has so many natural advantages when it comes to food production, a tourist mecca and talented, creative, well-educated young Kiwis who are ambitious for our country. Oh, and a new flag!

Rob Waddell: I’m really proud that NZ is a world leader in so many areas, including innovation, sport, integrity, business and the environment. There’s a unique opportunity for us to keep those all growing and developing to an even higher level. At the same time, I’m saddened by some of our bad statistics. I’d really like to see us solve some major societal problems we have with family violence, homelessness, mental health, addiction and our overwhelmed healthcare system. It would be a dream for us to reverse these problems altogether. Ten years won’t be long enough to make a total change, but it’s enough time to start turning the ship.

