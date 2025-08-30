She was also up against rival Courtney Dauwalter, who had won 3 of the previous four titles.

Once the weather came in and it got cold, I knew I had to just survive for the night Ruth Croft

“I knew if I wanted to give myself a chance, I had to go out a bit harder and run a little more aggressively than I did last year,” Croft told media after the race.

“But once the weather came in and it got cold, I knew I had to just survive for the night.”

Croft won the CCC 100K - one of the premiere races - in 2015 and the OCC 50K in 2018 and 2019. She finished second in the UTMB race last year.

With this latest victory, Croft has become the first woman ever to win all three. She is also the first New Zealander to win the title.

Ruth Croft was 'Ruthless" taking out the UTMB ultradistance race in France yesterday. Photo / @ruthcroftyInstagram.

When she passed three-time UTMB champion Courtney Dauwalter around the 100K mark, she said she never looked back.

Dauwalter entered the race with three UTMB wins under her belt (2019, 2021, 2023) and a nearly unbeaten track record since 2019, a span in which she had won 25 of the 26 races of 50K or longer that she finished.

But it was the weather and not Dauwalter that could match Croft once she got into her stride.

She was formidable through the first half of the race and ran 22 hours, 56 minutes and 23 seconds to take out the victory.

The race was shortened slightly because of the bad weather and sent runners through parts of France, Italy, and Switzerland, before completing the rugged 103-mile loop around the Mont Blanc massif, which included about 31,000 feet of elevation gain and loss.

“It wasn’t necessarily the main goal, just kind of like cherry on top,” Croft said.

“I think it’s interesting to look back in 2015, [which] was my first year at the Chamonix, when I won the CCC, and so it’s taken 10 years to get to this point and win UTMB,” Croft said.

French runner Camille Bruyas finished second in 23:28:48, while Germany’s Katharina Hartmuth was third in 24:16:39.

British runner Tom Evans won the men’s race in 19 hours, 18 minutes and 58 seconds, outrunning American Ben Dhiman (19:51:37) by about 43 minutes.

Women’s Top 10 Results - UTMB Mont-Blanc 2025

Ruth Croft (New Zealand) - 22:56:23

Camille Bruyas (France) - 23:28:48

Katharina Harmuth (Germany) - 24:16:39

Anna Carlsson (Sweden) - 24:39:42

Maëlle Deruaz (France) - 24:43:02

Magali Mellon (France) - 24:48:12

Lucy Bartholomew (Australia) - 24:51:32

Lauren Puretz (United States) - 24:54:57

Claudia Tremps (Spain) - 25:05:07

Courtney Dauwalter (United States) - 25:50:38