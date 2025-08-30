Advertisement
Kiwi ultra trail runner Ruth Croft makes history with major UTMB win

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealand ultramarathon runner Ruth Croft wins the UTMB race. Photo / @ruthcrofty/Instagram

New Zealand ultramarathon and trail runner Ruth Croft has made history overnight, becoming the first woman in the world to win all three UTMB World Series Finals races.

The 36-year-old etched her name in the record books with her latest victory in France, winning the UTMB Mont Blanc World Series

Save