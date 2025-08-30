Advertisement
Lucky Ōpōtiki Lotto player scoops $12.5 million Powerball jackpot

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Bay of Plenty has a new multi-millionaire.

Lotto NZ has revealed last night’s $12.5 million Powerball winner is from Ōpōtiki. The lucky player bought their ticket on MyLotto.

The punter’s prize money was made up of $12m from the Powerball jackpot and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

