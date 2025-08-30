Lotto NZ said anyone who bought their ticket there or on MyLotto “should check their ticket as soon as possible”.

Strike Four rolled over, building to $400,000 for Wednesday night’s draw.

The Ōpōtiki player becomes New Zealand’s fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2025.

Just three weeks ago, a Christchurch couple took home $20.25m.

They were planning to pay off their mortgage and buy a new car with their winnings, and were also going to check their passports were up to date in preparation for adventures overseas.

The Cantabrians, who wanted to remain anonymous, were regular players who normally only picked up a ticket when the jackpot crossed $10m.

The man was getting ready to go to the gym on Sunday morning when he noticed an email from MyLotto.

“It stopped me in my tracks. I thought, ‘this could be interesting’,” the man said.

“I went through to the bedroom to my wife, and we watched the draw together on my phone.

“Three numbers circled and that’s when my wife said, ‘wait – I’m sure I read that someone in Christchurch won Powerball last night’.

“I was in complete disbelief, I kept questioning whether it was real,” the woman said.

“I think my first words were ‘I think I’ve just changed our lives’,” the man said.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct, as well as the added Powerball number.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

