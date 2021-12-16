Police called to Wellington Airport after verbal confrontation over masks

Wellington International Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A verbal confrontation took place at Wellington Airport this morning over people not wearing masks.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident at Wellington airport after some passengers became concerned others were not wearing masks and were intending to fly.

A Police spokesperson said police spoke with those involved and determined the 10 unmasked people all had exemptions not to wear masks.

They said two of the people were visibly displaying their exemptions.

The airline had already spoken to the other eight about their exemptions - and Police were provided with this information they said.

A witness to the altercation took to Twitter to speak about the incident.

They said there were people shouting at people in the departure lounge and that most passengers are super uncomfortable.

According to the post the passengers were on a Jet Star flight to Christchurch.

A group of about 20 unmasked antivaxxers on my flight from Wellington to Christchurch. They've been shouting at people in the departure lounge. Most passengers are super uncomfortable. Police at departure, saying there's nothing they can do. — Daniel Nielsen (@DanielPSNielsen) December 16, 2021

Jet Star has been approached for comment.