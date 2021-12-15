Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington vaccine mandate protesters descend on Parliament

A group of at least 40 motorcyclists headed to the protest and traveled through the inner Wellington suburb of Te Aro. Video / Supplied / Jack Crossland

Smoke from motorcycles is covering Wellington's CBD as thousands of anti-vaccination protesters march towards Parliament.

More than 2000 protesters have converged on the capital to protest vaccine mandates and the traffic light system by marching through the streets of Wellington to Parliament - which is empty, as politicians had their last day of the year yesterday.

A witness at the protest says dozens of motorcycles arrived to escort the protesters on their walk which began at Civic Square. The motorcycles would travel down Willis St, then Lambton Quay towards Parliament.

Smoke from the bikes doing burnouts. Photo / Nick James

Police and the Wellington City Council will be monitoring the large anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown group as it marches through the capital this morning.

Protesters begin the walk to Parliament. Photo / Nick James

Protestors gathered in Civic Square on Thursday. Photo / Nick James

A witness at the protest said there were easily 2000 people there, with some carrying signs with things like "we do not consent" and "hands-off our freedom".

According to another witness at Parliament, a few dozen people were on the grounds carrying placards.

There was a distinct lack of masks among the protesters, with one man handing out "exemption" passes to people who wanted one.

Another man was selling Donald Trump merchandise as the crowd chanted about freedom, and wanting to "make Ardern go away".

The merchandise. Photo / Jack Crossland.

Last month thousands of protesters caused traffic interruptions through the CBD by marching to Parliament, protesting much of the same material they plan to protest on Thursday.

A selection of signs. Photo / Nick James

A police spokesperson told the Herald police will be present and monitoring the protest, ready to respond as appropriate. The council is also helping by monitoring its CCTV cameras and sharing content on social media to let Wellingtonians know if there is any traffic disruption.

