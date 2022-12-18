A number of businesses in and around the Waikato region have been hit by ram raid thieves overnight.

The Herald understands several businesses or shops have been targeted by thieves around the region in the early hours of this morning.

Residents are taking to Facebook to report incidents in parts of Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga.

One witness described a ram raid at a liquor store in Hamilton.

It is also understood officers are investigating reports of a suspected home invasion.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -
























