Police called to Al Noor mosque after gift left in unattended suitcase

A police dog unit was leaving the mosque when the Herald arrived. Photo / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police converged on Christchurch's Al Noor mosque just after 12.30pm after a suitcase was left at the front door.

A person who spotted the suitcase called 111 and police called a member of the mosque Immediately.

"I ran straight here," said Mohammed Jama, who survived the March 15, 2019, mosque attacks.

He said it was a shock but when he arrived police had opened the suitcase and found it was an innocent delivery.

Mohammed Jama, who survived the March 15 mosque attacks, ran straight to the mosque, he said. Photo / George Heard

The suitcase was full of neatly folded sheets donated to the mosque for members in need.

"It's all okay," said Jama.

Jama said he was not scared but everyone at the mosque was very careful around security.

