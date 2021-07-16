Police called after reports of gun presented at member of public at Hamilton gas station

Police received reports early this morning from a person who said a man presented what appeared to be a firearm at them at a Hamilton gas station. Photo / 123rf

Police received reports early this morning from a person who said a man presented what appeared to be a firearm at them at a Hamilton gas station. Photo / 123rf

Police were called to a Hamilton service station early this morning after an incident involving a firearm.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report at 3.30am from a member of the public who said they had been approached by two men at a Te Rapa Rd petrol station.

One of the men presented what appeared to be a firearm, the spokesperson said.

No shots or injuries were reported.

"The person making the report had left the scene in their vehicle prior to making the report," the spokesperson said.

Police then searched the area and located two men who matched the provided description provided on Pukete Rd around 4:20am.

"One of the men was taken into custody. He has not been charged at this stage."

Police have not located a firearm, the spokesperson said.

The incident comes days after a violent stand-off unfolded in the Waikato city - where a man was shot and killed by police officers.

The incident happened after officers were called to a property on O'Donoghue St, in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest, looking for a person in relation to a firearms matter.

Police confirmed that while they were there, officers were confronted by a man who arrived at the property and fired a number of shots from his vehicle.

He was then shot by police, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said.

First aid was administered immediately, however the man died at the scene a short time later, Bird said.