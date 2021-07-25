Police call in reinforcements to emergency incident in Taupō

The incident is unfolding at a property in Nukuhau, Taupo. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Police have called in reinforcements as they respond to an emergency incident in Taupō.

An ambulance and two police vehicles are at the scene in Arihia St, Nukuhau.

In a statement police said they were called to a family harm incident at an Acacia Bay address at 3.50pm.

"Police are engaging with those involved with additional support attending from Rotorua. Police are not in a position to comment further until the incident is resolved."

A person living in the street said the people at the house were police were focused had a few arguments from time to time.

Today there had been some "drama" although she did not know what it was.

"We came out before and there were police blocking off the driveway."

