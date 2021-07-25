Person in critical condition after incident at Wellington property, armed police responding

Police and the Wellington Free Ambulance attended the Vogeltown incident. Photo / 123rf

One person is in hospital in critical condition and armed police are responding following an incident at a Wellington property this afternoon.

Police were unable to confirm if a firearm was involved but the incident has been logged as firearms offence on a police computer system.

A police spokesperson said officers were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident that left the person injured.

"The nature of the injuries sustained by the person have not been confirmed.

"At this early stage we are unable to advise if this is a confirmed firearms incident."

"Police are making inquiries following a report of a person being located injured at a Vogeltown address around 2.45pm."

Multiple police vehicles have responded and armed police are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Wellington Free Ambulance said one person was transported to Wellington Regional Hospital around 3pm.

One ambulance with a manager and medical director attended.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson said the patient was in critical condition as of 3.40pm.