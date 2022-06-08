A scene examination is ongoing in the reserve where the man was found. Photo / NZME

A scene examination is ongoing in the reserve where the man was found. Photo / NZME

Police are calling for sightings of a Wellington man out walking his dog in the lead-up to his death.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found by a member of the public in Odell Reserve in Khandallah at about 4pm yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police believed the man was walking his golden labradoodle from his home in the Amapur Drive area to Odell Reserve.

"Police are interested in any sightings of the man as he made his way to the reserve with his dog between 2.15pm and 3.40pm.

"He is 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with a fluoro orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots."

Leitch also asked for anyone who was walking in Odell Reserve and the Punjab St area yesterday afternoon, between 2-4pm, to contact police.

A scene examination is ongoing in the reserve today, and police staff are undertaking area inquiries around the reserve.

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch with police via 105 and quote file number 220607/6642.