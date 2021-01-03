Police call for calm on wet roads after spate of Hawke's Bay crashes

A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after her car rolled on a Pakowhai Rd roundabout on Sunday evening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay police are calling for calm on the region's wet roads as a number of crashes mar the end of the holiday season.

A woman was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries after the car she was driving rolled onto its side near Hastings on Sunday evening.

Two fire trucks, police and a St John ambulance were called to a car roll about 5.30pm at the roundabout intersection of Pakowhai Rd and Te Ara Kahikatea.

Then, about 7.15pm, a car crashed into a power pole down the road, at the Pakowhai and Links Rd roundabout intersection of State Highway 2.

No injuries or road blockages were reported. Conditions on the road were wet at the time of both incidents.

Eastern District Police wrote on social media: "The roads are pretty wet out there, and there have been a couple of crashes around the place.

"We can't remind you enough - please drive to the conditions!

Driving in the wet is not like driving a dry road - please pay extra attention to your following distances, and have patience."

More thunderstorms and showers are forecast for the region over the next two days.