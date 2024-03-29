Police form a line outside Viaduct Apartments after a party got out of hand. Photo / David Williams

Police form a line outside Viaduct Apartments after a party got out of hand. Photo / David Williams

Police using riot shields and pepper spray have broken up a party on the balcony of an apartment on Auckland’s Viaduct.

A woman in the area told Newstalk ZB a group of people were screaming at about 50 police officers from the balcony at Shed 20 on Princes Wharf, Quay Street, near The Hilton

”[There was] a lot of screaming and profanity coming from the people in the apartment, they were on a balcony screaming at police.”

She said five or six of men came down a lift and ran out of the entrance, straight at police officers.

”That’s when I heard glass smash and tear gas or pepper spray go off.

Disturbance at Shed 20 on Princes Wharf, Quay Street, near the Hilton has police stopping people from entering or leaving an apartment block. Photo / David Williams

”A man who was just a bystander was screaming at police saying he had been pepper sprayed for no reason and his eyes were really swollen and red.”

She said around five or six people were sitting outside Shed 20, some bloodied and in handcuffs.

The woman said about 15 police officers had made a barricade around the building so no one could come in and out.

One woman waiting to get back into her building and was told by police to park her car but she would have to wait until she could return. She was not told what is happening.

Another witness said she came home to see just one squad car. It was soon joined by about 15. She saw eight people being arrested.

“The people who were being arrested were shouting a lot of gang references, like Comencheros.”

A police spokesperson said the “disorder” was reported at 7:32pm.

There were no reports of injuries at this stage.