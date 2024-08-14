Advertisement
Police bust: Large quantity of drugs, firearms and cash seized in Ashburton

Police seized 14 firearms in Ashburton in an operation targeting illicit drugs. Photo / Supplied

A cache of $200,000 in cash, 14 firearms and 844 cannabis plants have been seized in Ashburton.

Police said on Thursday that they had arrested and charged two men after officers were involved in an operation in Ashburton targeting illicit drugs.

Police also located 12.3kg of cannabis head as well as a substantial amount of equipment used for cannabis cultivation.

A 59-year-old man faces charges of supplying cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to reappear in Ashburton District Court on September 9.

Ashburton police seized $200,000 in cash during an operation targeting illicit drugs. Photo / Supplied
Another man, 55, has been charged with cultivating cannabis, conspiring to deal with cannabis and selling or supplying a firearm to a non-licensed holder.

He will appear in Ashburton District Court on August 19.

Detective Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said the investigation is ongoing.

“Police are not ruling out laying further charges as our inquiries continue.”

