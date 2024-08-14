Police seized 14 firearms in Ashburton in an operation targeting illicit drugs. Photo / Supplied

A cache of $200,000 in cash, 14 firearms and 844 cannabis plants have been seized in Ashburton.

Police said on Thursday that they had arrested and charged two men after officers were involved in an operation in Ashburton targeting illicit drugs.

Police also located 12.3kg of cannabis head as well as a substantial amount of equipment used for cannabis cultivation.

A 59-year-old man faces charges of supplying cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm.