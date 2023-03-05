Gang members outside the High Court at New Plymouth waiting for the sentencing of Mongrel Mob West Coast chapter president Turanganui Ormsby-Turner to get underway for the murder of Rei Marshall. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Gang associates, grieving whānau, and dozens of police have packed out a courthouse as the sentencing of a Mongrel Mob president gets underway for the murder of a young father.

Head of the West Coast chapter, Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, killed Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, an associate of rival gang Uru Taha, in August last year.

Marshall, a 23-year-old Taranaki father-of-two, died after he was attacked with a claw hammer and stabbed with a large hunting knife.

Today, Ormsby-Turner, 26, will be sentenced in the High Court at New Plymouth after earlier admitting to the murder.

In court, some officers are seated in the public gallery between Ormsby-Turner’s supporters, most of whom are dressed in red, the Mob’s signature colour, and the whānau of Marshall.

Other officers and court security are posted around the courtroom. There is also a police presence outside the building.

The heightened security follows the sentencing of Ormsby-Turner’s co-offender Hamiora Laupama in December when a shouting match exploded between the two sides in the public gallery.

The same eruption occurred at an earlier hearing when Ormsby-Turner entered his guilty plea to the charge.

That heated exchange resulted in police and security having to drag one of the gang president’s supporters from the courtroom as he tried to attack the victim’s whānau as they swore at him.

The attack on Rei Marshall happened at a South Rd property in New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Laupama, 25, and a 16-year-old boy, both members of the Mongrel Mob at the time of Marshall’s death, were also charged with his murder.

However, those charges were later withdrawn and the two then admitted to being an accessory after the fact.

The teen, who has interim name suppression, also pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the death.

Ormsby-Turner will be sentenced shortly by Justice Peter Churchman.

The murder

On the evening of August 3, Ormsby-Turner, along with Laupama and the teen, arrived at a South Rd address in New Plymouth.

They were there to pick up an associate of the gang and then the four of them were heading to “tax” someone who owed Ormsby-Turner money.

But when the gang associate arrived as planned, he had with him his brother - Marshall.

Despite his brother’s affiliations, Marshall was connected to rival gang Uru Taha.

Given Marshall’s brother’s connection to the Mongrel Mob, Marshall had been around the gang before without any trouble and it was believed this encounter would be no different.

But because of wider issues between the opposing gangs Ormsby-Turner and the teen became agitated when they saw him.

Shortly after, Laupama and Marshall crossed paths while inside the South Rd property.

They had a heated exchange and Marshall threw a punch at Laupama but missed.

The situation soon escalated as Ormsby-Turner came up behind Marshall and stabbed him in the torso with a hunting knife. The teen stepped in and began to rain blows on Marshall with a claw hammer.

Marshall was an affiliate of the Uru Taha gang while Ormsby-Turner was the president of a Mongrel Mob chapter. Photo / File

Marshall’s brother intervened, bringing the attack to an end by picking up his sibling and carrying him to the car.

They were then driven to Taranaki Base Hospital by a woman but Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

What followed was an attempt by Laupama and the teen to cover up the murder at the instruction of their boss, Ormsby-Turner.

Laupama and the teen moved their car from the scene and dumped several items, including the knife, at East End Reserve in New Plymouth.

They got rid of the clothes they were wearing at the time of the murder by burning the items in the backyard of an associate.

On August 8, police executed a search of Ormsby-Turner’s house and the three were arrested. Officers later located items of interest at the reserve and the associate’s address.

‘Judas’ the co-offender

At the sentencing of Laupama last year, Marshall’s brother called him a “Judas” from the public gallery.

A woman in support of Laupama repeatedly shouted at the whānau. The crossfire of profanities continued between the groups until two men involved left the packed courtroom.

Marshall’s sister gave a victim impact statement at the hearing on behalf of the wider whānau and in it, she said Laupama was a coward.

“Hamiora, you may not have taken my brother’s life but you undoubtedly contributed to his murder.”

If the tables were turned, Marshall would have protected Laupama, she said. The whānau had a close relationship with Laupama and had taken him in on two occasions when he was in need of a home.

“If any one of the three of you had the heart to stop this, it should have been you.

“The absolute disregard for the life and mana of Rei that Hamiora has shown is disgusting.”

Laupama had prepared a statement of his own which was read in court by his lawyer, Julian Hannam.

He said he wished he was not present on the night of the attack.

“I wish I did more than just stand frozen in shock,” he said. “Nothing like this was meant to happen.”

He was sentenced to five months of home detention on the charge of being an accessory after the fact.

The teen co-offender is yet to be sentenced.