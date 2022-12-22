Police ask for witnesses following fatal Otago crash

A motorcyclist died on SH6 near Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Photo / George Heard

Any members of the public who witnessed Wednesday’s fatal crash in Otago have been asked to get in touch with police, as their investigation continues.

A motorcyclist was killed on State Highway 6, the Comwell-Luggatte Highway, soon after police were alerted to their “manner of riding”.

Police were making inquiries into the location of the motorbike rider when the report of the crash was made.

The rider passed away at the scene, it’s understood the motorcyclist approached the bridge from the south, crossed the double-yellow centre line and went off the road and through a fence.

Serious Crash Unit officers launched an investigation into the matter, now police would like to hear from anyone who saw the rider on his journey.

Floral tribute for the motorcyclist who died in Otago on Wednesday. Photo / Margorie Cook

Police would also like to receive any dashcam footage of the rider prior to the crash.

The man was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU - he crashed at about 10.30am.

He is believed to have departed the Otago Peninsula at 8am on Wednesday and travelled to State Highway 6 by either State Highway 87, Middlemarch, or State Highway 85, the Pig Route.

Those with information of interest can call police on 105, or fill out a report online. Any dashcam or other video footage can also be uploaded.

The public should reference 221221/3758.

A roadside floral tribute has been left for the male motorcyclist who died in the crash.