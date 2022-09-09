Emergency services leave the scene of a firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Video / Hamish Fletcher / Jay Dealr

Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a man in his arm and leg last week in a West Auckland suburb.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the incident. They appeared in Waitākere District Court today.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said police had conducted a pre-planned operation at an address in Henderson with the assistance of the armed offenders squad yesterday afternoon.

"As a result, police have arrested one person wanted in relation to a firearms incident that occurred in Sunnyvale last weekend.

"A 27-year-old male is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Additionally, a 24-year-old female located at the same address was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact."

Goldie said police would like to acknowledge the public's assistance following an earlier appeal for information.

"We can advise that police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

"However we continue to encourage people to contact police with any information that may assist our ongoing investigation, including any sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742."

The shooting happened on Wattle Rd at 1pm on September 4.

A man was critical after being shot in the arm and leg on September 4 in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

A man was seriously hurt after being shot in his arm and leg and remained in hospital.

A neighbour had told the Herald she was put into lockdown on Sunday while police responded to the firearms incident next door to her property.

"I was home when it happened, the officers told me to stay in and only get out if it was an emergency. Nobody came to talk to me though.

"I think it's a boarding house, police are often called on to our street."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105 or online, using Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.