Updated

Police arrest ‘dangerous’ man with distinctive ‘evil’ face tattoo, 34-year-old Regan McKinley

Benjamin Plummer
By
2 mins to read
  • Regan McKinley, 34, who has a distinctive “evil” face tattoo, was arrested today for allegedly breaching court release conditions.
  • A warrant for his arrest had been issued nearly two weeks ago; with police saying he was considered dangerous.
  • McKinley was due to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Police have arrested a “dangerous” man with a distinctive “evil” face tattoo today, after nearly two weeks on the run.

Regan McKinley, 34, was wanted for allegedly breaching his court release conditions.

Inspector Roger Small confirmed a 34-year-old man was arrested at a Parakai address, in the Helensville area of Auckland this morning.

The Herald understands the man arrested was McKinley.

“I would like to acknowledge the Helensville community for their assistance over the past couple of weeks,” Small said.

“The information provided has assisted our ongoing enquiries, and it’s pleasing we have been able to make an arrest in this case.”

Police have arrested 34-year-old Regan Mckinley, who has a distinctive "evil" face tattoo. Photo / Police
A warrant for McKinley’s arrest was issued on July 24.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” police said in a statement at the time.

McKinley was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

