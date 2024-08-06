The family of Dargaville mother of eight Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki say police told them they believe she was the victim of foul play. Video / Corey Fleming

Regan McKinley, 34, who has a distinctive “evil” face tattoo, was arrested today for allegedly breaching court release conditions.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued nearly two weeks ago; with police saying he was considered dangerous.

McKinley was due to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Police have arrested a “dangerous” man with a distinctive “evil” face tattoo today, after nearly two weeks on the run.

Regan McKinley, 34, was wanted for allegedly breaching his court release conditions.

Inspector Roger Small confirmed a 34-year-old man was arrested at a Parakai address, in the Helensville area of Auckland this morning.

The Herald understands the man arrested was McKinley.