- Regan McKinley, 34, who has a distinctive “evil” face tattoo, was arrested today for allegedly breaching court release conditions.
- A warrant for his arrest had been issued nearly two weeks ago; with police saying he was considered dangerous.
- McKinley was due to appear in Waitākere District Court today.
Police have arrested a “dangerous” man with a distinctive “evil” face tattoo today, after nearly two weeks on the run.
Regan McKinley, 34, was wanted for allegedly breaching his court release conditions.
Inspector Roger Small confirmed a 34-year-old man was arrested at a Parakai address, in the Helensville area of Auckland this morning.
The Herald understands the man arrested was McKinley.