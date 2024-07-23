Police said they were seeking the Helensville community’s assistance to pinpoint the whereabouts of the McKinley.
“The 34-year-old has a distinctive tattoo of “evil” written across his face,” said the spokesperson.
“If you sight McKinley, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 111.”
In 2009, it was reported the then-19-year-old McKinley was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, disqualified driving, reckless driving, excess breath alcohol, resisting police, shoplifting, failing to stop for police, failing to give information to police, failing to remain stopped and possession of instruments for conversion.