Police are pleading with the public to help them find a dangerous man with a distinctive “evil” face tattoo.

Regan McKinley, 34, is wanted for breaching his court release conditions.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” a police spokesperson said.