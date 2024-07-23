Advertisement
Updated

Manhunt underway in northwest Auckland for ‘evil’ man with more than a hundred convictions

NZ Herald
Police are pleading with the public to help them find a dangerous man with a distinctive “evil” face tattoo.

Regan McKinley, 34, is wanted for breaching his court release conditions.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they were seeking the Helensville community’s assistance to pinpoint the whereabouts of the McKinley.

“The 34-year-old has a distinctive tattoo of “evil” written across his face,” said the spokesperson.

“If you sight McKinley, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 111.”

In 2009, it was reported the then-19-year-old McKinley was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, disqualified driving, reckless driving, excess breath alcohol, resisting police, shoplifting, failing to stop for police, failing to give information to police, failing to remain stopped and possession of instruments for conversion.

He was arrested after a dramatic police chase through Taupō.

Hellensville police are searching for Regan Mckinley. Photo / Police
Stuff reported in 2019 that Mckinley had more than 100 convictions.

Police asked anyone who sees Mckinley or has information on his whereabouts to call police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

