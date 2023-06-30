Police arrest alleged burglar after large amount of jewellery recovered

The man, aged 26 years old, was arrested after a large amount of jewellery was recovered.

The man, aged 26 years old, was arrested after a large amount of jewellery was recovered.

Christchurch police have arrested a man allegedly connected to a number of burglaries in the Christchurch Hill suburbs over recent months.

The man, aged 26 years old, was arrested after a large amount of jewellery and other valuable items were recovered.

The Christchurch Police Tactical Crime Unit carried out the arrest and is now in the process of making contact with the victims of the recent burglaries to return any recovered stolen property.

Any property that isn’t identified will be posted by police on social media at a future date in the hope of finding its owners.

The man appeared in court this morning, he will remain in custody and further burglary charges are likely, a police spokesperson said.

“If anyone has been the subject of recent burglary and believe their property may have been recovered, we urge them to report it to police and give as much detail as possible about the stolen items.”



