Police appeal for witnesses of South Auckland death

Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are appealing for witnesses to the death of a man in Takanini, South Auckland, in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services responded to Airfield Rd around 12.40am after receiving reports of disorder and fighting.

“On arrival, a 57-year-old man was located with critical injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“First aid was immediately provided; however, tragically, the man died a short time later.”

Field crime manager Counties Manukau, detective inspector Warrick Adkin, has now said police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the event or anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras so that police may review the footage.

Adkin also said formal identification processes are still underway.

He advised that the community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update My Report” using reference 221225/7067.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



