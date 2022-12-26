Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Taranaki car fire

Anyone who was on SH3 between Bell Block and Mimi, from 6.30am to 7.20am, is asked to contact police. Photo / NZME

Police investigating a fatal car fire are seeking witnesses who may have seen a white Nissan Navara travelling north on State Highway 3 this morning.

About 7.20am, emergency services were alerted to a car fire. A person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious burns and later died.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling north between Bell Block and Mimi this morning between 6.30am to 7.20am, to contact them by calling 105 and quote event number P053073011.

Formal identification processes and a vehicle examination are underway.





Police are investigating the cause of the car fire.