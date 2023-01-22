Police appeal for sightings of ‘non-verbal’ woman missing from West Auckland

Michelle, who is non-verbal, has been missing from her Titirangi residence since Sunday morning and police have concerns for her welfare. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

From RNZ

Police are appealing for sightings of a young woman who has been missing from her Titirangi residence since Sunday morning.

Michelle, 21, was wearing a yellow T-shirt with the words “too cute to care” in pink lettering, grey shorts and black and white shoes when she went missing just after 10am.

Her blonde hair was pulled back in a green rubber band.

Michelle is non-verbal and police said there were concerns for her welfare.

This image shows the clothes Michelle was wearing when she went missing on January 22. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

She was believed to be travelling on foot, but may also have attempted to take public transport.

Police asked anyone who thought they may have seen Michelle, or who had information which could help them to locate her, to call 111 and quote file number 230122/3654.