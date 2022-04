Matthew Symonds was last seen on Shakespeare Street in Greymouth around 4:50pm. Photo / NZ Police

West Coast Police are asking for sightings of missing Greymouth man Matthew Symonds.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Shakespeare Street in Greymouth around 4:50pm on Tuesday.

Symonds has dementia and there are concerns for his wellbeing. He is described as around 175cm tall, and was wearing black pants.

People who have seen Symonds or have any information as to where he might be, are asked to call Police on 111 and quote event number P050148139 .