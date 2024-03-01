Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts or sightings of Bryce Studd-Proctor, 35.
Studd-Proctor is considered dangerous and police have issued a warning to anyone who sees the man not to approach him.
The man, who has a warrant to arrest, has close links to the Hutt Valley and is thought to be in the Wellington district.
Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 240301/6605.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.