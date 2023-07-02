Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a young Auckland woman missing for three weeks.
Kayla Maree Pawa, 28, was last seen on June 12 at a Birkenhead address, on Auckland’s North Shore.
She was reported missing two weeks later on June 27.
Police said they are concerned for Pawa’s welfare and want to ensure she is safe.
“We’d like to hear from anyone who has seen Kayla since June 12 or anyone who has information on her possible whereabouts,” a police spokesperson said.
Friends are appealing on social media for any information saying she is strong and loved and that her family need to know she is okay.
If you can help, please get in touch with police via 105 and quote file number 230628/4378.