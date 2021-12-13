Voyager 2021 media awards
Police appeal for missing Ōtāhuhu man

Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on Tuesday November 16. Photo / NZ Police

NZ Herald

Police have reissued an appeal for sightings or any information of a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Ōtāhuhu resident Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on November 16 and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.

His whereabouts remains unknown despite a number of inquiries carried out, police said in a statement today.

Finau lives in Ōtāhuhu but drove to Laingholm on Monday November 15, where he left his car, a black Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

Police say Mr Finau's disappearance is out of character. Photo / NZ Police
On Tuesday afternoon November 16, he caught a bus from Laingholm to the New Lynn bus depot.

Police released additional images of Finau showing the clothing he was last known to be wearing.

A spokesperson said his disappearance is out of character and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.