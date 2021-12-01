Homicide investigation: Police name victim dropped off at Auckland medical centre before death

The victim was rushed to Middlemore Hospital shortly after being dropped off at a medical centre in Takanini. He died of his injuries in hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have named a man who died after being dropped off at a South Auckland medical centre with critical injuries he would later die from.

He was Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, of Gisborne.

Ngaronoa was dropped off at a medical centre in Takanini on Sunday, November 21, before he was immediately rushed to Middlemore Hospital.

A homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said officers had been speaking to those who dropped Ngaronoa off at the medical centre.

Police appealed to anyone who may have useful information to contact authorities immediately.

"Lastly, Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Ngaronoa's whānau at this extremely difficult time."

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111