Police appeal for missing Ōtāhuhu man

Police have reissued an appeal for sightings or any information of a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Ōtāhuhu resident Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on November 16 and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.
His whereabouts remains unknown despite a number of inquiries carried out, police said in a statement today.
Finau lives in Ōtāhuhu but drove to Laingholm on Monday November 15, where he left his car, a black Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.
On Tuesday afternoon November 16, he caught a bus from Laingholm to the New Lynn bus depot.
Police released additional images of Finau showing the clothing he was last known to be wearing.
A spokesperson said his disappearance is out of character and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.