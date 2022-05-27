A young person has been found with serious stab wounds

The police are appealing for information following a stabbing in Palmerston North this evening.

Police were called to the incident on Clark Ave in Highbury where they found a young person with serious stab wounds. They were transported to hospital soon after.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the person or persons involved, or noticed disorder in the area, is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.