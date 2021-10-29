Police appeal for information after Palmerston North hit and run crash

Palmerston North police are appealing for information after a 73-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit and run incident.
The crash happened at about 4.15pm on Thursday on Tremaine Ave.
The woman was attempting to cross the road opposite Coronation Park when a car travelling east towards Rangitikei St did a U-turn and collided with her, knocking her to the ground.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle did not stop and completed the U-turn before driving off in a westerly direction towards Botanical Rd, police said.
"The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a blue or grey-coloured medium-size sedan", police said in a statement this morning.
"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information which could help us identify and locate the vehicle."
• Anyone with any information can call police on 105, quoting file number 211029/6283. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.