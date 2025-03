NZ PM Christopher Luxon is off to India as Mark Carney is sworn in as the new Canadian PM. Arrest in Christchurch on the sixth anniversary of the mosque tragedy. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a man believed to have been involved in a serious crash.

Police say they have serious concerns for the wellbeing of Joseph Grattan, 24, and are urgently seeking to locate him.

Grattan has not been seen since February 28, where he was in Patikura Place, Tūrangi, a spokesperson said.

Police have serious concerns for the wellbeing of Joseph Grattan, 24, and are urgently seeking to locate him. Photo / Supplied

He is believed to have been involved in a crash on SH32/Tihoi Rd near Waimanoa Rd on Wednesday, March 12, at around 2pm.