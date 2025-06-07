An alleged sighting of Langford occurred around Waitangi weekend when he was believed to have been seen at Lake Waipapa. However, police were unable to confirm whether it was him.

Another suspected sighting occurred on March 2, but police later confirmed it was not Langford.

Langford’s family were grateful for the information that had been provided since he went missing, they said. The family were continuing private searches for him.

His appearance may have changed over the past five months, police said.

Langford does not have any tattoos but does have a dark, heart-shaped birthmark, about 3cm wide, on the left side of his neck. He was of a slim build and 1.78m tall.

There were concerns for his wellbeing, police said. He was known to be wary of people but may have help from outside sources if he is hiding somewhere remotely, they said.

Police asked everybody in the wider Waikato region to keep an eye out and report any potential sightings on 105 either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250119/4439.

– RNZ