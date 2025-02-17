Some personal items belonging to Langford were found during the initial search, police said.

There have been sightings of a man in the Waipapa and Mangakino areas who fits the description of Langford in recent weeks.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Langford or who has any more information about the man seen in the South Waikato area wearing long pants, no shoes and carrying a backpack.

“We’re also asking people to check any outbuildings, sheds, barns and abandoned buildings on their properties for Travis or any sign of disturbance.”

Anyone with information can update police online, or call 105, using the reference number 250119/4439












