Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Travis Langford missing: Police urge public to check properties in search

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

New Zealand's connectivity issues are in the spotlight and Huntly Power Station stocks up to prevent winter shortfall.
  • Police are searching for Travis Langford, missing since January 17.
  • His burnt-out vehicle was found on a farm in Ngaroma.
  • Sightings in Waipapa and Mangakino areas; police urge public to check properties and report information.

Police continue to search for a man missing since January 17.

Travis Langford travelled from Wellington to the Waikato region, where his vehicle was found burnt out on a Tolley Rd farm in Ngaroma on January 18, police said today.

Police co-ordinated a search using search and rescue staff, police and the Eagle helicopter while private searches were also carried out by family and friends in the same area and into south Waikato.

Travis Langford has been missing since January 17.
Travis Langford has been missing since January 17.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some personal items belonging to Langford were found during the initial search, police said.

There have been sightings of a man in the Waipapa and Mangakino areas who fits the description of Langford in recent weeks.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Langford or who has any more information about the man seen in the South Waikato area wearing long pants, no shoes and carrying a backpack.

“We’re also asking people to check any outbuildings, sheds, barns and abandoned buildings on their properties for Travis or any sign of disturbance.”

Anyone with information can update police online, or call 105, using the reference number 250119/4439

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.




Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post