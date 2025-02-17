- Police are searching for Travis Langford, missing since January 17.
- His burnt-out vehicle was found on a farm in Ngaroma.
- Sightings in Waipapa and Mangakino areas; police urge public to check properties and report information.
Police continue to search for a man missing since January 17.
Travis Langford travelled from Wellington to the Waikato region, where his vehicle was found burnt out on a Tolley Rd farm in Ngaroma on January 18, police said today.
Police co-ordinated a search using search and rescue staff, police and the Eagle helicopter while private searches were also carried out by family and friends in the same area and into south Waikato.