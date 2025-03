Wellington Water Costs Triple for Ratepayers, Teachers Oppose Funding Cuts in Education and Govt GP Reforms.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The mother of missing man Travis Langford has issued a statement begging her son to come home.

“Please make contact with me Travis, just a quick text message or phone call that you are safe and are okay,” Angela Grocott’s message said.

“You are so missed by your brothers, Dad and I, Zeus and our entire whānau.”

Grocott said the family’s “hearts are heavy”.

“We don’t have the words to express how much you are loved and how much you complete our lives.