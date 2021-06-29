Polar Blast: Aucklanders brace for 'one of the coldest nights of the year'

MetService Auckland weather: June 30th. Video / MetService

Aucklanders will be waking up from "one of the coldest nights of the year" tomorrow morning as the polar blast continues to strike the country.

MetService Meteorologist, Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Aucklanders can expect a chilly morning with temperature's dropping into the "low single digits" overnight.

Residents in Pukekohe and Papakura might want to put an extra blanket on the bed tonight as these regions will be the coolest areas on Wednesday morning with a low of 1C.

While other areas of Auckland including Manukau, Papakura, Central Auckland, Waitakere will be a few degrees warmer, residents should expect to wake up to at least 3C.

Last week Auckland Airport reached 3.5 degrees, however Makgabutlane said tomorrow will most likely be one of the coldest mornings Aucklanders have woken up to in some time.

With cold temperature's comes the possibility of frost. Makgabutlane said those living in sheltered inland areas of Auckland might wake up to frost, including Pukekohe and some sheltered areas in Northland.

The big chill certainly lived up to its name today. The highest recorded maximum was 14C at Kaitaia 🌞🌡. Waiouru on the Desert Road only managed to creep up to 2C. 🥶❄🌨💨☃Go to to see the temperatures at a place near you. ^AB pic.twitter.com/p1mdgCiivZ — MetService (@MetService) June 29, 2021

Auckland regions with calm and still conditions without wind will see frost in the morning and possibly for the next coming mornings.

However, the cold morning temperature's are expected to warm up into a cool, calm and sunny day.

Most of Auckland, including Manukau, Papakura, Central Auckland, Waitakere and the North Shore will be reaching a high of 14, which is an average temperature for this time of the year.

But Makgabutlane said wind from the south will bring a "noticeably cooler day".

Looking later into the week, "crisp cool daytime temperatures" with "cold nights" will continue before the next weather front comes in.