Pōkeno cannabis grow house goes up in smoke, leads to police raid

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said thousands of cannabis plants were destroyed after millions of dollars worth of the drug were discovered being grown in former market gardens.
Search warrants were executed at rural sites in Āwhitu, Runciman and Glenbrook under a police operation known as Manta Ray, said the investigations manager for Counties Manukau South Area.
They had destroyed more than 4300 plants at Āwhitu, more than 1000 at Glenbrook and more than 150 at Runciman.
The public had, and would continue to have, a role to play, Taylor said.
“[We] acknowledge the support by the public around information on illegal operations within their community [and] we continue to encourage the community to continue providing us this information on any such concerns they may have.”