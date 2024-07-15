Advertisement
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Drugs and firearms seized in Ruapehū search warrants, three men charged

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said he had not previously seen cannabis packaged in lolly packets.

Cannabis packaged in lolly packets is among a haul of drugs and firearms seized in search warrants in the Ruapehū area.

Police said three men were to reappear in court in the coming weeks on drug and firearm-related charges following several central North Island search warrants.

Ruapehū Police conducted several investigations which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cannabis, five firearms and stolen property including power tools.

Over the past two weeks, they were assisted by the Whanganui Armed Offenders Squad, and a Wellington-based drug detection dog in executing four warrants in Ōhakune and Taumarunui.

Items seized included 35 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 kilograms of cannabis.

“It is always good to get unlawfully possessed firearms off the street as it ultimately leads to the community being a safer place,” Ruapehū Police response manager Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said.

The sizable seizure of methamphetamine and cannabis would prevent further social harm to the communities, he said.

“I was surprised to see cannabis packaged in lolly packets, something new that we haven’t seen before, and it really shows you what length criminals will go to.”

Three men, between the ages of 21 and 27, are due to appear in the Ohakune and Taumarunui district courts on drug-related offences, unlawful possession of firearms and dishonesty offences – a total of 20 charges between them.

Inquiries were ongoing and police said there could be further arrests.

“Police are committed to reducing drug-related harm in our communities by targeting those who gain money through supplying drugs with the potential to cause serious harm to our communities.”

Information that may assist police in identifying and locating suppliers of drugs can be reported to police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

