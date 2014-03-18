PM to dine with China's President

PM John Key arrived in Beijing yesterday and met with Premier Li Keqiang. Photo / Claire Trevett

Prime Minister John Key's visit to China will include a formal dinner with China's President Xi Jinping, believed to be the first for a New Zealand leader since David Lange was Prime Minister.

Mr Key arrived in Beijing yesterday and met with its Premier Li Keqiang last night where he was expected to present the findings and action New Zealand had taken in the wake of Fonterra's false botulism scare.

"That will be to give them reassurance and confidence that not only do we take the issues seriously, but it's the responsibility we see of the New Zealand Government to have the right systems in place to ensure Chinese consumers are protected and have access to the best of products."

At the start of the meeting, Premier Li said they had now met several times and the meetings "will deepen our political mutual trust."

In return, Mr Key said they had come together at a time the relationship was going from strength to strength and areas of cooperation were growing considerably.