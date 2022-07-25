PM Jacinda Ardern to talk about foot and mouth, Green Party troubles, and Three Waters at press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

If foot and mouth disease reached New Zealand, all rural trade would be stopped and more than 100,000 jobs would be at risk, the prime minister says.

Jacinda Ardern and Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor have set out the steps being taken to try to ensure the disease does not make it into New Zealand.

Speaking at the PM's weekly press conference today, Ardern said New Zealand had never had an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

It was a new outbreak in Indonesia and New Zealand would do all it could to keep it out.

Despite there being no direct flights from Indonesia, biosecurity was taking measures for arrivals from there.

New Zealanders were being asked to be honest and thorough in their biosecurity declarations.

O'Connor said the disease had been considered the "doomsday disease".

He referrred to what happened in the UK when hundreds of thousands of animals had to be slaughtered.

He said $110 million in the recent Budget had gone towards addressing diseases like foot and mouth.

He said with all the efforts put in they hoped not to find foot and mouth in NZ.

O'Connor said he could not put a figure on the scale of the risk now faced.

There were no direct flights to and from Indonesia, but given Australia's proximity and growing numbers going to Bali, that had heightened the risk.

Every container from Indonesia was being inspected, O'Connor said. Inspection of containers meant there would be someone on site who could look for any risk products.

On travel to Indonesia, Ardern said no direct flights meant there were already steps between the countries to prevent the disease from arriving.

Ardern said she was not aware of plans to reopen direct flights to Indonesia from New Zealand, but if that were to happen the appropriate biosecurity measures would need to be in place.

The foot and mouth disease briefing comes ahead of the final stage of the international borders opening again from Sunday, allowing visitors and students from anywhere in the world to come to New Zealand, and the reopening of maritime borders to cruise ships.

The full reopening of the borders is likely to mean an increase of visitors from Indonesia, which is not a visa waiver country, and where the foot and mouth disease outbreak has caused concern for Australia and New Zealand because of the impact it would have on their economies.

Last week, biosecurity officials began a trial of requiring travellers from Indonesia to step onto special mats with disinfecting chemicals to prevent the virus from coming in on footwear.

Ardern is also set to be questioned about the leadership rumbles within the Green Party, after enough party delegates at the AGM voted to reopen nominations for the co-leadership slot held by James Shaw, instead of re-electing Shaw.

Ardern has already said Shaw would be kept on as Climate Change Minister if he was not co-leader.

This morning Shaw said he would contest the leadership and was "quietly confident" of securing it again – as yet, nobody has publicly said they will contest it. However, Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has not yet spoken publicly about the issue and her colleague Elizabeth Kerekere has said she is considering her options.

Eugenie Sage has said she "strongly supports" Shaw, and Golriz Ghahraman said she would not contest it.

Questions on the Three Waters reforms are also expected as a select committee prepares to hear submissions on the reforms. Local Government New Zealand has put in a request for the Government to take stormwater infrastructure out of the reforms and leave them in council hands.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield could also get a mention – it is his last week in his role before he steps down after leading through the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.