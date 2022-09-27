Focus Live: Jacinda Ardern gives post-cabinet meeting press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to speak to the media at 3.30pm after Cabinet meets, her first press conference since returning from overseas.

She is expected to be joined by Immigration Minister Michael Wood to announce some changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme used to employ workers in horticulture.

Horticulture is one of the many groups of employers with chronic shortages in their workforces as a result of border closures during Covid-19.

Ardern returned yesterday from the United Nations leaders' week in New York and from attending the Queen's funeral in London.

She attended New Zealand's official memorial service yesterday for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes the hand of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN last week. Photo / UN

She ran a shortened Labour caucus meeting this morning to make room for Cabinet, which was rescheduled after the Government made yesterday a one-off public holiday in honour of the Queen.

Ardern has had favourable coverage for several weeks now, with most opinion polls showing a very tight contest between the left bloc and right bloc.

The Herald's Mood of the Boardroom survey of top CEOs on Friday, which has previously rated Ardern very highly, ranked her only the 12th most effective minister. Greens co-leader James Shaw was rated the best performing minister.

When asked about the Mood of Boardroom results, she said she would reflect on other signs on how the economy was performing such record-low unemployment and GDP growth.

"I would have thought those are all signs that [business] should take heart in. We know it has been a tough winter.

"We are rebuilding and working very hard to strengthen the economy, but the signs are there and, of course, we are looking forward with optimism to the summer ahead of us."

Another political opinion poll is due out tonight, the 1 News Kantar poll, which in August had National on 48 per cent and Labour on 44 per cent.

National and Act would have been able to form a Government, had the results been translated into an election result.