Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to front remotely at Parliament today for the first time since she tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night.

MPs will meet from 2pm for the last Question Time ahead of the Budget – and Ardern will beam in from Premier House via the remote Parliament system after leaving it to Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Minister Megan Woods to help fill in for her while she was ill.

It is a sign she is now on the road to recovery after being too unwell to take part in events earlier in the week, and will be able to deliver a speech during the Budget debate tomorrow.

The PM will face a question from National Party leader Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour.

Ardern announced on Saturday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 nearly a week after her household went into isolation because her partner Clarke Gayford got it. Their daughter, Neve, had also caught it by last Wednesday.

Ardern had reported she had "moderate symptoms" - and had not been able to deliver a speech by Zoom at the Government's unveiling of its climate change Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday or take part in Question Time on Tuesday.

Ardern will not be able to attend tomorrow's Budget - her isolation period ends on Saturday morning - but can speak remotely during the debate on it.

However, her office has confirmed that her Budget day tradition of buying a new tie for Finance Minister Grant Robertson will take place - and Ardern and Robertson will also share their traditional cheese rolls morning tea by Zoom after a contactless delivery to Premier House.

National MPs are also asking questions of ministers about the cost of living, a mental health announcement and on law and order today. Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono will ask about the Emissions Reduction Plan.